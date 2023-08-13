ING Groep NV Acquires New Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,501,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HCA Healthcare Stock Performance
HCA Healthcare stock opened at $269.58 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.93.
HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HCA Healthcare Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
