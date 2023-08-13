ING Groep NV Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,870 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $226.07 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.64.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,142 shares of company stock worth $42,263,799. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

