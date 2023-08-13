ING Groep NV Has $6.09 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1,664.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GWW opened at $713.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $744.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $692.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $483.19 and a 52 week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.