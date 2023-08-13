ING Groep NV Purchases 83,000 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.63% of Genesis Energy worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of GEL opened at $9.78 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.50 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

