ING Groep NV Sells 2,226 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $169,860,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $131,454,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,300,000 after buying an additional 239,361 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,464,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.67.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,738 shares of company stock valued at $23,113,972 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $301.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

