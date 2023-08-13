ING Groep NV Trims Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 44,229 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $289.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.75. The company has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

