Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 86,948 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 192.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,948 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

