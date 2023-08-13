Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $265.77 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

