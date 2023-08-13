Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,876 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 151,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

NYSE HBI opened at $5.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

