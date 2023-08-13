Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $147.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

