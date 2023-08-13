Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

