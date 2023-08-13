InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IHT opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.82.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.58%.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
Featured Stories
