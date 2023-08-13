Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in July

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 632,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,832.0 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Inpex stock remained flat at $13.31 during midday trading on Friday. Inpex has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $13.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

