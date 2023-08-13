Insider Buying: Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Insider Purchases £5,570 in Stock

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) insider Susan Searle acquired 1,000 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of £5,570 ($7,118.21).
Susan Searle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Susan Searle acquired 1,700 shares of Gooch & Housego stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £10,863 ($13,882.43).
Gooch & Housego Stock Performance
GHH opened at GBX 559 ($7.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £141.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,975.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Gooch & Housego PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 388 ($4.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 868 ($11.09). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 598.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 549.68.
Gooch & Housego Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.58) price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Gooch & Housego
About Gooch & Housego
Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.
See Also
