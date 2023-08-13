Insider Buying: Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Buys $68,920.67 in Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,849.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Medifast Trading Up 2.7 %

Medifast stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $143.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 241,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 95,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

