Insider Buying: Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Insider Acquires $16,055.00 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) insider Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 16,900 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $16,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 90,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VINC stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

About Vincerx Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,686,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 21.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 238,733 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 10.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 630,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 57,676 shares during the period. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

