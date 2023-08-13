Insider Buying: Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Insider Acquires $16,055.00 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) insider Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 16,900 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $16,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 90,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vincerx Pharma Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of VINC stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma
About Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.
