Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $353.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.92.

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $395.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.90, for a total transaction of $156,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,373.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 5,819 shares of company stock worth $1,788,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $242.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.65 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $159.62 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.76.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

