Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

