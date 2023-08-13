Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, reports. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million.

Intellicheck Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of IDN opened at $2.57 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 7.6% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 53,275 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

