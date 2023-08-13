Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $4.04 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $4.04 or 0.00013767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $12.65 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00041987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000697 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 503,303,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,960,122 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

