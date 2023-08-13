Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Up 36.6% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. 107,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,506. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

