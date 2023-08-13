Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $366.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.14. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

