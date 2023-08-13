Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,621,000 after buying an additional 196,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.