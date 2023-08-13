Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 36.6% in July

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 48,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,243. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $25.07.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
