Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 36.6% in July

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 48,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,243. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

