iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.