iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

