iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 114.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,662 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 146,124 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management's holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.64. 1,391,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,246. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $47.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

