iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $103.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

