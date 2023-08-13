iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,409 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.07. 9,016,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,989,155. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $103.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.44.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.