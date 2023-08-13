iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) is Fortis Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the period. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF comprises 3.8% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after acquiring an additional 368,365 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $310,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.25. 31,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,660. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $64.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

