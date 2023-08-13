iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the July 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,707. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

