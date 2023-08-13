iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 4.5% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. University of Pittsburgh Of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. University of Pittsburgh Of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.35. 1,494,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,780. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.74 and its 200 day moving average is $141.01. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.