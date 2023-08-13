iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

