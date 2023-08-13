ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

Shares of ITOCY stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ITOCHU has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $83.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,029,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in ITOCHU by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ITOCHU by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 544,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in ITOCHU during the second quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.