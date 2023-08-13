Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.70. 281,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,377. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.