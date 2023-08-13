JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Update

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,300 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 741,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,963.0 days.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JCRRF remained flat at $9.47 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $12.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JCR Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
About JCR Pharmaceuticals
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.
