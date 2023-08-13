Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.
Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 38,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,012. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JRSH shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRSH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.
