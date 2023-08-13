JMP Securities Downgrades Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXFY. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Expensify from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.64.

Get Expensify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expensify

Expensify Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $373.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.33. Expensify has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $23.46.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 200,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,152,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,027.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 200,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,152,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,027.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,342,240 shares of company stock worth $63,301,785. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,671,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Expensify by 77.9% in the first quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 464,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.