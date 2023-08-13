Joystick Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020129 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013904 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,389.05 or 1.00039698 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

