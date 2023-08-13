Kava (KAVA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.95 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $576.99 million and $8.95 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 691,857,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,848,661 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

