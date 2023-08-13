Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 33,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEN shares. TheStreet lowered Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kenon by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kenon by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 84,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kenon by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kenon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Kenon by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,268,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,040,000 after buying an additional 260,835 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,918. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. Kenon has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 58.05%.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

