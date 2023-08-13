Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Stake Lifted by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. RPO LLC boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 594,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 351,342 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 337.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $10.54 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.