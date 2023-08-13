KickToken Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $961,652.57 and approximately $1.11 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017614 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013935 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,370.93 or 1.00041833 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,888,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,888,880 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,888,880.7075086. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00788958 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

