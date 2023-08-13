Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.33.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after buying an additional 1,312,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KMB opened at $127.96 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.