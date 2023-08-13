KOK Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.94 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $106,317.57 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020177 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013937 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.78 or 1.00050965 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00752479 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $101,959.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

