Konnect Price Hits $0.0324 on Top Exchanges (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Konnect has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $54,685.58 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Konnect

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

