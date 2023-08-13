Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 91,737 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,737 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,271,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,277,432. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

