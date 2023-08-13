Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $37,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.96. The stock had a trading volume of 918,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,918. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

