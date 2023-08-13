Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,540 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $20,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 562.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $21.65. 1,238,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.05. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

