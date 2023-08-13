Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $18.49 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after purchasing an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,973,881. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Melius began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $16.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,206.23. 214,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,394. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,812.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,648.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.